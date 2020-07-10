Watch Byron Lazine and Nicole White give a real estate agent’s perspective on industry-related topics. This week, they are joined by HAR’s Matt Burrus, who clears up confusion on headline news about master bedroom terminology.

Byron Lazine and Nicole White are two agents in Connecticut who give us their thoughts on the week’s news every Friday in “The Real Word,” a weekly video column on Inman.

In a previous episode, Byron and Nicole spoke about the Houston Association of Realtors (HAR), which called for a change to the term “master” when describing bedrooms.

This week on The Real Word, Byron and Nicole were joined by Matt Burrus, chief communications officer at HAR. Burrus cleared up confusion on headline news about master bedroom terminology and shared how and why this member-driven decision was made in the first place. Burrus also talked about what HAR is doing to educate the real estate community on fair housing practices.

More this week: The group discussed other newsy topics, including the safety of open houses (this comes after a Keller Williams agent was attacked at an open house in Virginia). In addition, they talked about iBuying, leads and how HAR has managed to stay ahead of Zillow in their market.

Want to nominate a “marketeer of the week”? Drop your thoughts in the comments section below, or shoot us an email.