Byron Lazine and Nicole White are two agents in Connecticut who give us their thoughts on the week’s news every Friday in “The Real Word,” a weekly video column on Inman.

After being under lockdown together for such an extended period of time, it’s no surprise that a lot of couples claim that quarantine has negatively affected their relationship. With an expected surge in divorces post-COVID-19, how can soon-to-be divorced couples pick a real estate agent to handle selling their home?

Byron and Nicole talk about how the process should be a business transaction and why hiring a friend in this situation is a bad idea. They also discuss what agents need to do when working with couples in the midst of a divorce — like over-communicating, researching attorneys involved and being mindful of clients’ emotions, which might be running rampant during this time.

The duo also respond to a recent Inman article that delves into the perks of using gamification for revving up agents’ productivity. The question is, do competitions really make agents more productive? “I think they’re helpful because they push you, but it doesn’t always mean you need to win,” Nicole said. They share their thoughts while discussing other motivation tactics like accountability groups.

Marketeer of the week

The winner this week is Real Trends, which has adjusted its ranking system by changing its classification for single agents and teams.

Want to nominate a “marketeer of the week”? Drop your thoughts in the comments section below, or shoot us an email.