Watch Byron Lazine and Nicole White give a real estate agent’s perspective on industry-related topics. This week, they’ll discuss iBuyers’ evolving business models, changing markets around big cities and a gift card project that’s giving back to the community.

Byron Lazine and Nicole White are two agents in Connecticut who give us their thoughts on the week’s news every Friday in “The Real Word,” a weekly video column on Inman.

This week, Byron and Nicole share their thoughts on a recent Inman article by Mike DelPrete that talked about the now overlapping roles of iBuyers and brokerages and what that might mean for the industry going into the future.

“Opendoor and Offerpad launched traditional brokerage listing services,” DelPrete wrote. “Both companies will now list homes directly, alongside their core instant-offer businesses, underlining the growing convergence of iBuyers and the traditional industry.”

In other news: New Yorkers are looking for second homes and relocating outside of the city, but they aren’t paying luxury prices. The same rings true for markets around other big cities. Byron and Nicole discuss why this might be happening and what other patterns they’re seeing.

Marketeer of the week

Nicole gets praise this week for helping launch “The Gift Card Project” back in March, at the beginning of the pandemic. Since then, the project has raised close to $25,000, directly supporting small businesses and local community.

Want to nominate a “marketeer of the week”? Drop your thoughts in the comments section below, or shoot us an email.