You don’t have to be a gangster to want to live in this Brooklyn townhouse.

The Park Slope childhood home of infamous mobster Al “Scarface” Capone is now on the market for $2.9 million, the New York Post reported on Wednesday.

The three-family townhouse was recently upgraded and is currently configured as an owner’s duplex with two one-bedroom apartments located on its upper floors. However, the property description on Douglas Elliman’s website notes that the home could potentially be converted into a single-family home, or an owner’s triplex with one apartment available to rent out.

The property is being represented by Douglas Elliman’s Nadia Bartolucci, Rachel Altschuler and Ian Murphy.

“What I feel is extremely special about this property, is that … every single unit has its own generously proportioned private outdoor space,” Bartolucci told Inman.

Outdoor space has always been a novelty in New York City, but in today’s times of social distancing, it’s become particularly precious to homeowners.

“Especially with everything that’s been going on during COVID-19, that is an extremely coveted position to be in,” Bartolucci said.

A three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom duplex, the owner’s quarters are equipped with stainless steel appliances and a private staircase the leads to a recreation room and a private backyard.

Both of the one-bedroom residences have updated kitchens and bathrooms that feature soaking tubs. One of those residences has a terrace that can accommodate a dining area of up to eight people, while the other residence features a private roof deck.

The property is currently configured as an owner's duplex with two one-bedroom apartments | Douglas Elliman New stainless steel appliances were recently installed | Douglas Elliman Al Capone grew up in the Park Slope home | Douglas Elliman One of the property's bathrooms | Douglas Elliman All of the property's residences have access to private outdoor space | Douglas Elliman The property is located blocks from Park Slope's well-known farmer's market | Douglas Elliman One of the property's residences has exclusive access to a rooftop deck | Douglas Elliman

The property was last purchased by Steven Kalifowitz for $2.42 million in early 2018, and has undergone significant renovations during that time. Updates included a roof replacement, installation of aluminum coping on parapet walls, new deck tiles, new fencing, new gutters, an updated electrical system and new washers and dryers.

“It’s so special,” Bartolucci said of the property and neighborhood. “I can tell you that this block on Garfield in between 4th Ave and 5th Ave is just very lush [and] tree-lined. A lot of homes on this block have exquisite architectural details.”

Capone was born in 1899 in Brooklyn and became involved in gangs after quitting school upon completing the sixth grade. The gangster was eventually invited to join the Colosimo mob in Chicago around 1920, at which point he left New York. Capone’s mob is perhaps most well associated with the St. Valentine’s Day Massacre of 1929, when seven members of the “Bugs” Moran mob were gunned down by several men dressed as police officers, although, the crime was never officially linked to Capone.

Email Lillian Dickerson