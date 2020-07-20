As a new agent, you might be hating the sales process, worried to come across as pushy. But it doesn’t have to be scary or unethical. Instead, sales can be an enjoyable process for both you and your clients. Here’s how.

We all appreciate it when our commission checks come in, but there’s a lot that goes on to make that happen. Many new real estate agents shy away from learning more about sales because they don’t want to come across as pushy or sleazy.

The good news is that sales can actually be an enjoyable process if you know what you’re doing. If you hate sales, try out some of the following tips.

1. Learn the basics

The basics of sales are generally the same across different industries. If you’ve never been in a sales position, it’s time to learn some sales foundations and techniques.

Here are some of the most highly rated sales books of all time to help you increase your sales knowledge. These following three books in particular will help understand that sales can be done with integrity and ease.

2. Build rapport with clients

If you enjoy talking to and spending time with your clients, then building rapport can be one of the most enjoyable aspects of sales. Building rapport simply means building a connection with someone else.

It’s generally easy to get to know your clients and build rapport with them. Having a good client relationship makes closing a sale go smoothly and builds a great foundation for them to trust you when it comes to buying real estate or selling their home.

When you first meet a new prospective client, inquire about their hobbies, interests and personal life. There’s no need to go overboard with personal sharing — just keep it light and genuine. As you get to know your potential clients better, you’ll be better able to predict their objections and deal with any problems if they arise.

3. Honesty is the best policy

Buyers and sellers are more educated than ever, and there’s a good chance they know about the sleazy tricks of the trade. If you search “sales tips” in Google, you’ll likely find there are some unethical tactics that are still being promoted.

Be honest about everything, especially when you’re in the first stages of prospecting new clients. As you already know, many clients believe their property is worth more than it actually is.

Show them the comps right off the bat, especially if you know they are way off with their expectations. It’s your duty to represent the clients and their wishes, however, not being honest with them can cause hostility down the road if the house sits for too long.

4. Listen, listen, listen

If you hate sales and hate talking in circles while trying to close the sale, you’ll be happy to know that one of the most essential sales tips for agents is to listen.

You should aim to listen to your clients 80 percent of the time and talk the other 20 percent. When you ask a question, be sure to listen intently to their answer, and make notes of important details. Try to read between the lines, and don’t be afraid to ask for more information.

5. Create ethical urgency

We’re not talking about fake double-booking viewings and other sleazy tactics. What we’re saying is that there’s nothing wrong with being upfront about your limitations.

If you only have time to take on one additional client, then don’t be afraid to tell potential clients that you’re almost booked up. If your buyers need an answer regarding their offer in four hours, then relay those terms to the listing agent.

6. Have sales scripts ready for common objections

Overcoming objections can be one of the most stressful parts of sales — but not if you’re prepared. Your client will likely have some questions when it comes time to choosing you as their listing agent or during the buying and selling process. Here’s an example of two objections from potential clients and how you could respond:

Objection No. 1

“I’m concerned that you won’t do enough marketing and advertising for my home. The other agent explained their marketing plans in more detail.”

Ask questions first to understand what they’re really worried about. “Can you explain more about that? Is there anything in particular you’d like a marketing plan to include?”

Objection No. 2

“Why would you spend time doing a market analysis? It doesn’t make sense.”

Always connect any action items with the big picture. “It’s absolutely crucial to develop an accurate valuation of your property, which usually involves spending some time going to other comparable properties. Let’s go over the homeselling process together, and make sure we’re on the same page about what needs to be done. Does that sound OK?”

Create a list of responses to common objections based on your past experience, or use tips from other real estate agents you know. That way, you’ll always be prepared for difficult conversations.

This article just touches the surface of sales information that can be used to work less and sell more. Remember that sales doesn’t have to be scary or unethical. Instead, sales can be an enjoyable process for both you and your clients.

As Anthony Hitt once said, “To be successful in real estate, you must always and consistently put your clients’ best interests first. When you do, your personal needs will be realized beyond your greatest expectations.”

Ricardo Mello is a managing partner with Manhattan Miami Real Estate in New York. Connect with him on LinkedIn or Instagram.