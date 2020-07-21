ActivePipe, a firm that specializes in real estate marketing and prospecting, announced Tuesday that it has launched a new “unprecedented” service that matches real estate consumers with properties they’re likely to be interested in.

The new service is called “Smart Match.” Real estate professionals who are ActivePipe users can deploy it by first setting up a single email template they will use for reaching out to their contacts. ActivePipe’s algorithm then analyzes previous interactions with the agents’ clients, among other things, and builds corresponding profiles for those people. When the real estate professional turns on Smart Match, the system can then use the profiles and the template to send clients customized property listings that match their preferences.

In a statement, ActivePipe argued that “this kind of personalization is unprecedented in email marketing.”

“Smart Match shows how ActivePipe is using valuable data insights to enhance the experience for both the agent and most importantly, their clients,” ActivePipe chief revenue office Mike Feller added in a statement.

Feller also said that the tool can save agents time, and that it “removes the fear of sending identical emails to clients.”

Another of ActivePipe’s services, called Campaign Report, works with Smart Match to deliver notifications to real estate professionals about who is interacting with the emails they send.

The debut of Smart Match comes less than two months after ActivePipe — which is based in Australia but works with the U.S. market — also rolled out the Lead Qualify Program, which as its name suggests, is meant to help agents churn up more leads. That program specifically mines an agent’s existing database for new business.

Also in June, ActivePipe acquired content creation firm HomePrezzo.

All of ActivePipe’s new services come at a time of significant upheaval for the real estate industry, which the company believes has made email marketing even more valuable. In his statement, Feller explained that after the rise of the coronavirus pandemic the company saw a “dramatic increase” in the number of emails sent out, as well as in interactions with those emails. Those upticks happened even as actual home sales slowed.

“However, we always look at the data to extrapolate trends, and what we’ve found time and again is that engagement and interaction lead to more transactions. Period,” Feller added. “So, although a brief halt to real estate occurred, we are seeing agents picking up right where they left off, and now with Smart Match, they are leaps and bounds ahead of their competitors.”

