ActivePipe will use acquisition of HomePrezzo to further power what its agents can deliver to prospective buyers, sellers and renters.

Australian email marketing company ActivePipe has acquired HomePrezzo, a developer of presentation and content creation software, also based Down Under.

The deal will significantly add to the selection of creative outreach capabilities of ActivePipe, which offers agents and brokerages a number of ways to deploy, track, and leverage email campaigns to prospects and clients.

HomePrezzo’s tools range from social media posts to animated market infographics to hands-off produced listing slide shows and dynamic landing pages.

The acquisition will see HomePrezzo co-founders Nathan Krisanski and Kylie Davis joining ActivePipe, according to a press release. The pair will oversee the ongoing advancement of content marketing within the company.

ActivePipe CEO and co-founder Ashley Farrugia said the acquisition will help ActivePipe customers build better relationships.

“HomePrezzo’s strength is its ability to turn property data into great content that agents and mortgage brokers can use to connect and share with their audiences,” Farrugia said. “That combination of content together with ActivePipe’s delivery and analytics creates an extremely

powerful tool that will supercharge the ability of agents to build relationships.

“Both Kylie and I are super excited to be joining the ActivePipe team,” Krisanski said. “The combination of easy-to-create content plus easy-to-target delivery is going to be so powerful for agents.”

The press release also states that the deal will include the transfer of the “Real Content” library, a compendium of topical real estate articles and information used for various types of marketing campaigns for buyers, sellers, and renters.

With an increased selection of dynamic content that can be delivered to audiences through email, agents are able to collect more data on what interests audiences. It also empowers users to better target existing customers and discover ways to uncover new ones.

HomePrezzo’s content will be made first available to agents in New Zealand and Australia, with rollout to the states coming in a few months.

Craig C. Rowe started in commercial real estate at the dawn of the dot-com boom, helping an array of commercial real estate companies fortify their online presence and analyze internal software decisions. He now helps agents with technology decisions and marketing through reviewing software and tech for Inman.