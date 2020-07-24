New single-family home sales rose 13.8 percent to a seasonally adjusted rate of 776,000 in June, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau.

New single-family home sales rose 13.8 percent to a seasonally adjusted rate of 776,000 from May to June, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau and the Department of Housing and Urban Development released Friday.

Sales numbers are up from 682,000 in May and 726,000 in 2019, 6.9 percent above the numbers from last year. The change was likely caused by the pent-up demand for homebuying that came after the pandemic-related halts on real estate that occurred throughout the country in March, April and May.

The median sales price of all new single-family homes was $329,200 while the average sales price was $384,700. There were also 307,000 new homes for sale on the market — a supply of 4.7 months at the current sales rate.

