Because this month revolves around coaching, it’s only fitting to share the very best and most inspiration quotes from notable real estate coaches. Here are a few picks to help get you through tough times.

In today’s virtual, work-from-home environment, agents are seeking training and coaching in entirely new ways. In August, we’re laser-focused on what defines good coaching today and how to get the most out of it.

Some of the wisest people I’ve seen in real estate are coaches. I remember hiring my first coach in January of 2011, just a few years into my career. For me, it was easily one of the best decisions I’ve ever made. My coach has been there for me. He’s guided me through ups and downs and somehow always says exactly what I need to hear when I need to hear it.

August is coaching and training month here at Inman, and what would a theme month be without some quotes and smart takeaways from the fearless leaders in our industry.

I probably could have titled this one 1,000 quotes by real estate coaches, but I had to limit it somehow. Otherwise, you’d have stopped reading this a while ago.

Anyway, I want to leave you with one final quote Gary Keller said to me in December of 2010 in a private closed-door room. He said, “You’re an idiot if you’re not writing a check to a coach every month.”

At first, that was hard to swallow. After all, I was having success in the business. But I knew there was more inside that I could get to if I had some help.

Kevin Kauffman is an agent with eXp Realty and the host of the Kevin and Fred Show, a podcast for the real estate industry.