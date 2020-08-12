The human resources exec will be responsible for the 1.4 million-member association’s internal diversity and inclusion strategies.

The National Association of Realtors (NAR) has promoted Andréa Moore, a human resources executive with the association for more than three years, to vice president of diversity, inclusion and talent opportunity. The position is a new one for the 1.4 million-member real estate trade association.

“Diversity, equity and inclusion are core values of NAR and [Moore’s] promotion reflects our steadfast commitment to those principles,” said NAR CEO Bob Goldberg. “[Moore’s] expertise, work ethic and dedication will ensure that we attract and retain a workforce within an environment where not only talent and experience are valued, but where individual differences are celebrated.”

In the new role, Moore will be responsible for the association’s internal diversity and inclusion strategy, recruitment strategy and processes and creating opportunities for internal staff and talent development at NAR’s Washington D.C. office.

She will work alongside Bryan Greene, NAR’s director of fair housing, and Fred Underwood, NAR’s director of engagement, diversity and inclusion, to further the association’s commitment to advocating for policies that advance fair housing and provide resources for local associations to embrace diversity and inclusion among both membership and leadership ranks, according to NAR.

Moore joined NAR in April 2017 as the association’s director of talent development and resources. In the past three years, she was responsible for adjusting NAR’s recruitment strategy and recruitment practices in an effort to expand applicant pools for positions, according to NAR. Moore also led several staff diversity and inclusion efforts.

“[Moore’s] professionalism and achievements have made NAR a better place to work for all of us – from new employees to those with decades of tenure,” Donna Gland, NAR senior vice president of talent development and resources, said in a statement. “I look forward to working with Andréa in her new role as an essential function within our team and watching her continued growth and leadership for years to come.”

Prior to joining NAR, Moore worked for the National Council for Behavioral Health, Target Corporation and Hyatt Corporation.

Email Patrick Kearns