In advance of a temporary move to Florence with his family, Nirav Tolia is seeking to sell the Beaux Arts-style home in Pacific Heights at a significant markup from what he paid in 2011.

Nirav Tolia, one of four people who founded the neighborhood watch and community app Nextdoor, has listed his San Francisco home for $25 million.

Tolia purchased the Beaux Arts-style home in Pacific Heights as a present for his wife, Megha, for $7 million in 2011, according to the Wall Street Journal.

A stunning three-story structure with views of San Francisco Bay and the Golden Gate Bridge, the home was designed in 1916 by George Applegarth, the architect who also designed the California Palace of the Legion of Honor.

Nirav Tolia, one of the four people who founded the neighborhood watch and community app Nextdoor, has listed his San Francisco home for $25 million. Tolia put the Beaux Arts-style house in Pacific Heights on the market. He had bought as a present for his wife, Megha, for $7 million in 2011. The home, a stunning three-story house with views of San Francisco Bay and Golden Gate Bridge, was designed around 1916 by George Applegarth. The same architect designed the California Palace of the Legion of Honor. In total, it boasts six bedrooms, floor-to-ceiling windows with panoramic views of the city, an open kitchen and a corner office with glass walls. Outside, visitors will find a terrace, a garden and a two-car garage. "My first memory of the house is standing outside and being transfixed by the stunning Italian coffered ceiling," Tolia told the WSJ in an email. "The house certainly needed work, but the bones were clearly excellent, and with a little bit of love, I knew it could be a rare and special place to raise our family."

In 2015, the Tolias undertook a major renovation that included restoring the original coffered ceiling and expanding some of the rooms. In total, it boasts six bedrooms, floor-to-ceiling windows with panoramic views of the city, an open kitchen and a corner office with glass walls. Outside, visitors will find a terrace, a garden and a two-car garage.

“My first memory of the house is standing outside and being transfixed by the stunning Italian coffered ceiling,” Tolia told the Journal in an email. “The house certainly needed work, but the bones were clearly excellent, and with a little bit of love, I knew it could be a rare and special place to raise our family.”

Tolia, who stepped down as CEO of Nextdoor in 2018 and now serves as its chairman, is listing the home in advance of a temporary move to Florence, Italy, with his wife and children amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Malin Giddings and Neal Ward of Compass are the listing agents representing the property.

Email Veronika Bondarenko