A dirty listing description is bringing all kinds of internet attention to a simple New York apartment.

The apartment, a three-bedroom unit in a 1910 building in Manhattan’s Upper West Side, was listed as a StreetEasy rental for $2,800. The price has since been brought down to $2,500 but the reason it went viral has to do with the listing description, which invites the potential resident to play a game of adult hide-and-seek in its four closets.

“HIDE & SEEK (adult style),” read the listing description, which has since been deleted. “A sexy king-size one bedroom where you’ll find four very large closets in which you can hide from your very, naughty playmate. And should you be lucky enough to be found, the two of you can retreat to the king-size bedroom where you both can romp & play, all night.”

And if that ever gets boring, the new resident was encouraged to invite other friends to join in on the fun.

“Well then invite many more dutty guests to partake in communal games, held in your stadium-sized living room,” the listing continued. “However, be mindful not to let your guests stay past dawn though else they’ll be sure to be beamed by glaring sunlight; not good for the ‘walk of shame.'”

Since being spotted on Reddit, the description has changed to a much more standard one that advertises a “stadium-sized living room,” “4 spacious closets,” “a kitchen you can actually cook and eat in” and concludes with a “that’s all folks.”

StreetEasy’s Jean Kersaint is listed as the agent working on the rental. While he could not be immediately reached for comment, users on Reddit wrote that “COVID making agents thirsty af” and wondered whether it was posted by mistake.

“Maybe one of the agents sent it to another as a joke, and they pasted it before actually reading it,” one user wrote in a comment.

Email Veronika Bondarenko