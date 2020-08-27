In order to achieve your goals, your mindset must match your aspirations, otherwise it will hold you back from being successful. Here, a top-producing agent shares some tips to help elevate your mindset for success.

While there are many factors that go into what makes one successful, maintaining a positive mindset is an important piece of the puzzle. Anyone who has achieved success can attest to the trials and tribulations they’ve experienced along their journey.

Personally, I built my business from the ground up and have experienced many challenges along the way. But in order to achieve your goals, your mindset must match your aspirations, otherwise it will hold you back from being successful. I’ve outlined some tips to help elevate your mindset for success.

Identify your personal mental blocks

We all have personal beliefs that hold us back from reaching our full potential. Most of these mental blocks are created earlier in life and shape the way we see the world and our role in it. Identifying and overcoming mentally limiting blocks is one of the most effective ways to completely transform your mindset for the better.

Once these have been identified, take time to set small, frequent goals. The best way to do this is to write out what is limiting you. Next to the negatives, write positive aspirations and what steps you will take to overcome the negatives.

By identifying and working on your personal mental blocks, you will shift your mindset. Over time, you will find you can achieve anything you put your mind to.

Surround yourself with positivity

The people that surround you should inspire you in some way. Seeing the achievements of those around you will make it easier to adapt a newer, more positive mindset.

Ask those you admire how they think and approach challenges in their life. Reflect on how their habits can be applied and improve your mental energy.

In addition to finding encouragement from those around you, you can also take 20 minutes each day to expose yourself to positive energy. Whether you get involved with a local organization that helps others or simply listen to upbeat music, making a list of things that inspire you will help improve your mindset.

To get started, I recommend putting together a list of activities that help get your inspiration flowing. Making this a daily priority will help you maintain your positive momentum and have a significant impact on your success.

Be flexible

Life isn’t a straight road. Try to be flexible as you work towards your long-term business goals. Not everything always goes according to plan so it is key to be flexible when things change that are beyond your control.

When you experience a road block, try making adjustments to reach your target. Ask a colleague or mentor for their perspective and wisdom to help get you to the finish line.

If you put yourself in situations that challenge you, you have no other choice than to rise to the occasion and upgrade your mindset. By being able to mentally adapt and overcome challenges, you will find it easier to stay on the path to success.

There are some simple ways to increase your inspiration and energy. I often start my day with a jog or swim on the beach. A morning workout routine can increase focus, mood and lead to more overall energy. It is also a great way to reset your daily routine and prepare for the day.

When feeling low energy, especially during a mid-day slump, strike a high power pose for a powerful wave of confidence or do five minutes of stretching, even if only at your desk. Taking a small break goes a long way in re-boosting motivation to effectively get through your work.

Another thing you can do for a mental boost is when writing a contract, consider donating part of the proceeds to a charity. These are ways you can uplift yourself and create positive energy from within.

Santiago Arana is a managing partner at The Agency, in Los Angeles. Connect with him on Instagram.