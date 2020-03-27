Some people simply can’t start their day without their regular workout, while others never seem to find the time to hit up the gym. Whichever camp you fall into, you might find that all of this time at home is making you long for the ability to blow off some steam with a great workout.

In the spirit of “we’re all in this together,” many gyms, trainers and fitness platforms have developed options to help those who are living under quarantine — as well as others like healthcare workers, who are working overtime — keep up with their workouts.

Whether you’re that agent who hits the gym before dawn to get in a daily workout or you’re just missing the steps that real estate naturally provides (and going a little stir-crazy), there’s an at-home workout for you. Ranging from high-intensity classes to meditation practices, you can find your new daily ritual with one (or more) of these.

1. Planet Fitness

Head over to Planet Fitness’ Facebook page for live, daily workouts featuring both PF trainers and special guests. These 20-minute minis are designed to keep you moving and relieve stress.

2. Underbelly Yoga

Jessamyn Stanley promotes yoga for every body, and now she’s offering two weeks of her yoga app for free when you sign up on her website. You’ll love the combination of movement, stress reduction and body positivity on this platform.

3. Peloton

Remember how we all made fun of the Peloton Lady? Who’s laughing now? Even if you don’t have any of their equipment, you can take advantage of Peloton’s 90-day free trial. The library includes classes on “yoga, meditation, strength, cycling, running and more.”

4. Tone It Up

Tone It Up is offering a series of live classes on IGTV and making its app available to new members for free. This high-energy, female-owned company will offer you inspiration and perspiration in equal measure.

5. P.volve

Unlock VIP access to P.volve’s library of workouts for the next 14 days. Celebrity trainer Stephen Pasterino’s style of functional movement is designed to work with the natural way you move rather than focusing on artificial, repetitive movements.

6. Daily Burn

If you’re already a member of Daily Burn, you’ll be upgraded to premium access. If you’re a newbie, you’ll get 60 days of access to programs for free. Check out the platform’s 1,000-plus workouts, and find one that’s perfect for your fitness level and personal style.

7. Don Saladino

Want to train like an Avenger? Check out Don Saladino’s free week of workout content to jump-start your new fitness goals. With workouts, a nutrition guide and more, you’ll develop your own inner superhero.

8. CorePower Yoga

To support the health of members, students, teachers and the community at large, CorePower is offering a variety of classes including hot yoga, sculpt and meditation at no cost. Whether you’re just starting a yoga practice or want to develop your current one, you’ll find a lot to love in this on-demand offering.

9. Orangetheory Fitness

Orangetheory is offering daily at-home fitness classes through its YouTube channel. Clocking in at a little over 30 minutes, Orangetheory’s interval training will help you get more impact out of a relatively short workout.

10. Battle Republic

Female-owned Battle Republic offers high intensity interval training (HIIT) with moves inspired from boxing. It’s offering a three-day free trial of its on-demand service and starting a series of free IG live classes. Know someone who could use some positivity? Gift a subscription to them to help them stay active and involved.

11. Rumble

Rumble boxing studio is creating content for IGTV to allow you to work off some of that stress through high-energy sweat sessions. Tune in every morning at 9 a.m. EST to start your day off with some beginner-friendly classes.

12. 24 Hour Fitness

24 Hour Fitness is creating a variety of ways to help its members stay in shape from home, including making its remote app offering more robust. The company is also facilitating both at-home meal delivery and remote personal training.

13. Equinox Hotels

To help people maintain optimal health at home, Equinox Hotels’ famous spas are offering Rituals, a collection of a.m. and p.m. workout videos, meditation podcasts and a guide designed to help you implement healthy rituals into your daily routine. It’s a perfect way to develop some good new habits during your time at home.

14. Simple Habit

For those undergoing financial hardship, Simple Habit is making its premium app available at no cost until the end of April. This means meditation, sleep, therapy and motivation to help you or someone you love deal with COVID-19 stress.

15. Headspace

For those looking to better manage stress, the Headspace app has curated a free selection of meditation, mindfulness, movement and sleep exercises. It’s called “Weathering the Storm,” and it might just become your favorite daily ritual.

16. Talkspace

Online therapy through Talkspace just became far more affordable with a variety of free resources focused on helping people cope with the wide variety of changes and challenges coming from COVID-19. You’ll find a Facebook support group, free or reduced-cost therapy options and informational resources.

Christy Murdock Edgar is a realtor, freelance writer, coach and consultant with Writing Real Estate. She is also a Florida Realtors faculty member. Follow Writing Real Estate on Facebook, Twitter, Instagr am and YouTube.