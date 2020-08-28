Despite the pandemic, Sotheby’s International Realty has been busy this summer with the opening of a new office near Seattle and the acquisition of San Francisco real estate giant McGuire Realty. Now, Sotheby’s International Realty is strengthening its agent lineup at the brokerage’s Manhattan headquarters with the addition of three top agents from Brown Harris Stevens.

Caroline Guthrie, Kathryn Steinberg and Armin Allen come from Sotheby’s International Realty co-founder Edward Lee Cave’s former division at BHS, where they collectively sold more than $2 billion in real estate.

“We are delighted to welcome Caroline, Kathyrn and Armin to Sotheby’s International Realty,” Sotheby’s International Realty Senior Vice President of Sales Marissa Ghesquiere said in a written statement. “Already experts in the Manhattan market, they wanted to provide their clients [with] an international platform to market their properties.”

“The power of the Sotheby’s International Realty brand will accelerate each of their continued successes,” said Ghesquiere, who also manages the brokerage’s Manhattan HQ.

Guthrie, Steinberg and Allen have all had illustrious careers at Brown Harris Stevens, with Guthrie serving as the brokerage’s former EVP and Managing Director of Sales for its Madison Avenue office and Steinberg selling famous properties such as John D. Rockefeller’s former Park Avenue home. Allen also became one of BHS’s top agents, drawing on his experience as a former Sotheby’s Fine Arts Division director.

“I started my career with Edward Lee Cave, and spent 25 years working closely with him so joining Sotheby’s International Realty completes the circle for me,” Guthrie said in a written statement. “Sellers today want their properties to receive maximum exposure in every corner of the globe and no other real estate brokerage has the global reach that Sotheby’s International Realty offers.”

“I am excited to continue growing my business with the unrivaled global network and power of Sotheby’s International Realty,” Steinberg added.

In a phone call with Inman, Ghesquiere said the addition of Guthrie, Steinberg and Allen aligns with Sotheby’s International Realty’s goal of being the go-to brokerage for New Yorkers coming back to the city as it recovers from the effects of COVID-19.

“What buyers and sellers want is quality,” she said. “If they’re looking to sell their homes, they’re looking for a quality, expert agent to represent them and the same on the buyer side.”

“When you’re navigating a shifting market you need to have agents who have intelligence on everything that’s going on in terms of sales and what’s going on in the market, and I think they’re certainly bringing that,” she added.

Ghesquiere explained New York City’s market offers opportunities for domestic and international consumers, and Sotheby’s International Realty’s global platform puts them in the perfect position to lead a recovering market.

“I’ve had brokers talk to me about how they think this is a moment where there are international purchasers coming back to the market because of all the buying opportunity that you see here,” she said. “A lot of New Yorkers are returning to the city and our agents are here and excited and ready to work for them.”

“COVID has caused quality brokers like Caroline, Kathy, Armand, and a few others that we brought on during this time to say, ‘Well, what do I really need? What can I bring to my client?'” she added. “I think they realized their clients need a more global platform and great use of technology.”

She concluded, “The pieces and tools that we’re providing for them will serve them well in this current moment to be more attractive to buyers and sellers and to provide great service.”

