Watch Byron Lazine and Nicole White give a real estate agent’s perspective on industry-related topics. This week, they’ll discuss strategies and tactics for winning bidding wars, which are currently on the rise, and words to avoid during negotiations.

Byron Lazine and Nicole White are two agents in Connecticut who give us their thoughts on the week’s news every Friday in “The Real Word,” a weekly video column on Inman.

Today, bidding wars are on the rise in many rural areas. Geared toward agents wanting to beat out the competition, this Inman article tackled 10 strategies for winning multiple-offer scenarios. So, in this week’s video, Byron and Nicole talked through those tactics.

The article advised that, as an agent, you should approach every listing “as a potential sale,” making sure you’re leaving a good impression and putting your best food forward from the get-go. This includes, first and foremost, being respectful to the listing agent.

“You should really just show respect regardless of what market you’re in,” Nicole said. “I mean, you’re working together constantly.”

Another piece of advice listed in the article? Picking up the phone and calling the listing agent as soon as you know your buyers want to submit an offer. As Byron and Nicole highlighted in the video, calling agents, in addition to emailing and texting them is always preferable, especially in today’s climate.

More this week: Byron and Nicole chime in on another recently published Inman article which rounded up words agents should steer clear of during a negotiation. The words “but,” “can’t” and “hope” all made the list. For more bidding-war situation tips and words to delete from your negotiation vocabulary, tune into this week’s episode.

Want to nominate a “marketeer of the week”? Drop your thoughts in the comments section below, or shoot us an email.