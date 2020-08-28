Watch Byron Lazine and Nicole White give a real estate agent’s perspective on industry-related topics. This week, they’ll discuss when buyers should walk away from a property, buyer beliefs and Jerry Seinfeld’s thoughts on New York City.

Byron Lazine and Nicole White are two agents in Connecticut who give us their thoughts on the week’s news every Friday in “The Real Word,” a weekly video column on Inman.

Though buying a new home is usually a highly anticipated and exciting step for any buyer, there are a few scenarios when it’s better to walk away from the house than walk into it. This is where agents come in. It’s their job to educate buyers on when to back out of a deal. A recently published Inman article by Vance Kellogg listed six reasons.

In this week’s episode, Byron and Nicole went through the article and discussed if they agree with each situation, and whether or not it makes sense for the buyer to leave the house behind. Like, if home inspections come back with major problems, or if the neighborhood isn’t a good fit, or if the price is too good to be true.

“The easier the deal to get, […] the harder it is for you to get rid of the property when you go to sell it,” Byron said. “You want to buy real estate that everybody wants. You want to buy real estate that has multiple offers on it.”

Byron and Nicole also took a look at another Inman article, which revolves around outrageous buyer beliefs that agents should work on erasing. These include things like buyers thinking they’ll find the “perfect” house if they just look long enough, or that sellers have to fix all that’s wrong with a house, or that all lenders are “basically the same.”

Marketeer of the week

Jerry Seinfeld is standing up for New York City during a time when many are fleeing. In an opinion piece published in The New York Times, he makes the case for why the city isn’t dead. In fact, according to the comedian and director, New York is still — and will continue to be — a hub for “real, live, inspiring human energy.”

Want to nominate a “marketeer of the week”? Drop your thoughts in the comments section below, or shoot us an email.