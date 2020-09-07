The Coldwell Banker brand and people are unlike any other, making its annual Gen Blue Experience unrivaled. And I cannot wait for Gen Blue 2020, coming up Sept. 16-17.

This virtual event will feel a bit different than the Gen Blue we’re used to, but for the first time ever, we’re opening the event to people outside our Coldwell Banker network, or as we called ourselves…Generation Blue. We are welcoming real estate professionals from around the world for learning, inspiration and entertainment.

Experience what it means to be team Gen Blue

I joined Coldwell Banker Realty in Houston in 2017 because I was committed to taking my real estate business to the next level. I wanted to be part of a brand with international power and recognition. I immediately found a home in Coldwell Banker and I was impressed by the training opportunities.

In the two years I have attended the event, the Gen Blue Experience offered fantastic networking and educational opportunities. In fact, I was able to start and grow my team from what I learned at a Gen Blue session. I learned about the marketing tools and technology Coldwell Banker offers, like the CBx Technology Suite, and other programs. Since most of this year’s Gen Blue will be open to all, it will be a great opportunity for you to hear ideas from people within our global network.

Did I mention we like to have fun?

This year’s Gen Blue will feature a performance and Q&A with special guest, American Idol Season 18 winner, Just Sam (Samantha Diaz).

Access networking and educational opportunities

Gen Blue gives you the opportunity to learn directly from Coldwell Banker leadership, and not just onstage at General Session. Last year, a group of my colleagues and I chatted it up with Ryan Gorman, Coldwell Banker’s president and CEO.

It was amazing to connect with industry leaders and meet the best agents in the business. Last year, I listened to panels with top producers like Christophe Choo from Beverly Hills. I connected with agents across the country which helped me build an invaluable network where I can get support and bounce ideas around.

This year, the virtual networking will feel a little different, but there will be plenty of opportunities to connect. For those who are affiliated with Coldwell Banker, you’re invited to virtual breakout sessions throughout the conference. And everyone will have the opportunity to attend two learning sessions that I’m particularly excited about, “Portraits of What Moves Her” and the “The Four Essentials of Business” featuring personal finance expert, best-selling author and radio host Dave Ramsey.

Led by Coldwell Banker Realty’s Executive Vice President, Sue Yannaccone, “Portraits of What Moves Her” focuses on women real estate entrepreneurs looking for a boost to their business and career. The session will feature special guest Summer Sanders, a two-time Olympic gold medalist in swimming who transitioned to a career in broadcast. She’ll share how she overcame obstacles in training for the Olympics and how she applied those lessons to life on dry land! Click here to join the live event.

“The Four Essentials of Business” session is part of a series of Wealth Builder Virtual Expo events presented by Coldwell Banker and Guaranteed Rate Affinity that offer real estate professionals financial strategies they can use to grow and protect their personal wealth. These events feature top industry professionals who share insights into real estate investing, eliminating debt, retirement strategies, personal tax planning and more. You can register here to attend.

Get a sneak peek of what’s to come

This year, we’re revealing the new look of the Coldwell Banker Global Luxury program, which sources tell me might be playing off the recent Coldwell Banker rebrand.

Attendees will also learn about a new major partnership that I know the Gen Blue network will be thrilled to support.

Just do it!

If you’re still on the fence about attending Gen Blue, this year’s virtual conference is the perfect opportunity to get a sense of what it’s like to be part of Coldwell Banker. Plus no travel expenses or hassle. If you’re anything like me, once you’ve tried it this year – you’ll be back for more at next year’s Gen Blue!

Get ready for a Gen Blue Experience unlike any other and visit genblueexperience.com.