Willow Smith may only be 19 years old but she’s already a major player in the luxury real estate space. The “Whip My Hair” singer and actress just paid $3.1 million for a stylish waterfront home in Malibu.

The home, a four-bedroom, 2,984-square-foot property built in 2011, sits on a 0.37-acre of land overlooking the mountains and the ocean. According to Realtor.com, it was first listed last spring for $3.5 million before being taken off the market. It was once available to lease for $18,000 a month but was ultimately snapped up by Smith sometime in August.

It’s Smith’s first home purchase and a stylish choice to launch into adulthood. The inside has an open-floor plan and full-length glass mirrors to maximize ocean views from nearly every room. It’s also an environmentally friendly home, built in accordance with LEED standards with energy-saving features like a solar heating system and a grey-water recycling program.

The outside boasts a private yard, a two-car garage and numerous decks and patios. While the property does not have a pool, Smith’s choice keeps her near her parents, Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith, who live in a 150-acre Calabasas estate 30 minutes from Malibu by car.

Born at a time when her father was embarking on a solo music career and starring in the “Men In Black” franchise, Smith grew up in the spotlight but quickly made a name for herself in her own right. She has three best-selling studio albums, starred in movies like “I Am Legend,” and hosts a web talk show, Red Table Talk, with her mother and grandmother.

