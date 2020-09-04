A home belonging to Doris Day, the late film and television actress, will be sold to benefit the iconic Hollywood actress‘ animal foundation.

The 8.62-acre Carmel Valley Estate recently hit the market for $7.4 million. At 12,400 square feet, the property was built in 1980 and is customized to Day’s style in every way. Surrounded with flowers and other greenery, the two-floor main home is painted yellow and sits on a knoll overlooking a local golf club. Outside, visitors will find a guest house and number of lofts and caretaker units along with gardens, a gatehouse and patios.

The entire property is full of Day’s presence — from an extensive manicured garden that Day kept up herself to an enclosed dog area and 100-square-foot “cattery” where Day kept her beloved pets. (She was often seen taking them for a walk on its manicured lawns.) The inside of the house also has a sprawling spiral staircase that was featured on Day’s sitcom, “The Doris Day Show” from 1968 to 1973.

One of the most celebrated film stars during the Golden Age of Hollywood, Day passed away in 2019 at the age of 97. Although Day was best known for her roles in iconic films such as “Pillow Talk” and “The Man Who Knew Too Much,” she was also a lifelong animal rights activists after a dog of hers was killed by a passing car. She founded the Doris Day Animal Foundation in 1978 and wanted the proceeds from the Carmel Valley property to go toward it.

Doug and Lisa Steiny of Sotheby’s International Realty Carmel Rancho Brokerage are the listing agents representing Day’s estate. Another property belonging to Day, a Beverly Hills estate built in 1992, sold for $11.025 million in June.

