Originally listed for $28 million, the 31,000-square-foot Isleworth property is now asking $19.5 million.

Basketball legend Shaquille O’Neal’s enormous Florida mansion is back on the market after a price cut of nearly $9 million.

Originally listed in 2018 for $28 million, the Isleworth estate was relisted for $19.5 million with Tiffany Pantozzi, Jared Ringel and Chris Franciosa of The Atlas Team at Compass Florida.

Located at 9927 Giffin Court, the estate sits at four acres, 31,000 square feet and 12 bedrooms. It fit O’Neal’s lifestyle to a tee — a 95-foot-long pool overlooks Lake Butler while a 6,000-square-foot indoor basketball court allowed the former player to keep on shooting hoops when not with the team. A typical NBA court is only 4,700 square feet, showing just how dedicated O’Neal was to the game even off the court.

Other cool features include a dance and recording studio, a cigar room with a private balcony, and a 17-car garage where O’Neal kept his impressive car collection. (He is a lifelong car fan.) The outside boasts a walk-up to the beach, its own outdoor cabana and a 10-foot wall for privacy. Dubbed the Superman Estate, it has a Superman statue out front and several of the “S” logos placed throughout the house.

Basketball legend Shaquille O'Neal's enormous Florida mansion is back on the market after a price cut of nearly $9 million. Originally listed in 2018 for $28 million, the Isleworth estate was relisted for $19.5 million with Tiffany Pantozzi, Jared Ringel and Chris Franciosa of The Atlas Team at Compass Florida. Located at 9927 Giffin Court, the estate sits at four acres, 31,000 square feet and twelve bedrooms. It fit O'Neal's lifestyle to a tee — a 95-foot-long pool overlooks Lake Butler while a 6,000-square-foot indoor basketball court allowed the former player to keep on shooting hoops when not with the team. Other cool features include a dance and recording studio, a cigar room with a private balcony, and a 17-car garage where O'Neal kept his impressive car collection. The outside boasts a walk-up to the beach, its own outdoor cabana and a 10-foot wall for privacy. After retiring from professional sports in 2011, O'Neal spent some time in Florida before starting a new gig as a basketball analyst for TNT. But the home, which he bought for $3.95 million in 1993, has proven to be a difficult sale. Highly customized and expensive to maintain, it is now on the market with a major price cut.

After retiring from professional sports in 2011, O’Neal spent some time in Florida before starting a new gig as a basketball analyst for TNT. But the home, which he bought for $3.95 million in 1993, has proven to be a difficult sale. Highly customized and expensive to maintain, it is now on the market with a major price cut.

First drafted by the Orlando Magic in 1992, O’Neal led several teams to championships and racked up numerous awards during an NBA career spanning more than 20 years. Now considered a sports and basketball icon, O’Neal also owns a mansion outside of downtown Atlanta that he bought in 2017 for $1.15 million and a 5,200-square-foot home in suburban Los Angeles that he bought for $1.8 million in 2018.

Email Veronika Bondarenko