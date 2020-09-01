Overlooking Beverly Hills in Beverly Park, the 2.5-acre home has gone on and off the market since 2018 and was originally listed for $42 million.

Justin Bieber is laying down even more real estate roots in Beverly Hills. A year-and-a-half after dropping $8.5 million on real estate, Bieber and wife Hailey Baldwin have purchased a larger mansion for $25.8 million.

Overlooking Beverly Hills in the Beverly Park neighborhood, the 2.5-acre home has gone on and off the market since 2018 and was originally listed for $42 million. It clocks in at 11,145 square feet and boasts seven bedrooms and 10 bathrooms. It was originally built in the 1980s but has since been updated to include modern features including a gym, movie theater, covered loggia and an infinity pool.

The sprawling circular staircase and chandelier are a nod to its history while full-glass walls and an open floor plan give the property a modern look. According to the Los Angeles Times, it’s the fifth biggest sale in the Beverly Hills zip code this year — behind former DreamWorks CEO Jeffrey Katzenberg’s $125 million sale and entertainment mogul David Geffen’s $68 million mansion sale.

The Biebers bought the property from Dubai-based real estate developer Danny Lubert, who purchased it in 2015 and remodeled it with a modern spin. Kurt Rappaport of Westside Estate Agency was the listing agent while Douglas Elliman’s Matt and Josh Altman worked with Bieber and Baldwin.

Bieber, who first rose to fame as a Canadian child star on YouTube in the 2000s, became a popular pop singer known for songs like “Sorry” and “Where Are Ü Now,” for which he won a 2016 Grammy. He married Baldwin, a model and television personality, in 2018.

In 2016, Bieber sold a Tuscan-style mansion for $7.2 million to Khloe Kardashian that he bought two years earlier for $6.5 million. And in October, the 26-year-old pop star posted more than a dozen photos of the 6,100-square-foot villa he bought in early 2019 to his 120 million Instagram followers.

“I think I wanna sell my home in Beverly Hills who wants it,” Bieber wrote under a photo of a living room and a kitchen.

