The latest in Inman’s digital event series Connect Now takes place today with a focus on your job.

Today’s event begins with a General Session offering insights from industry leaders such as Realogy CEO Ryan Schneider, who joins Inman publisher Brad Inman for an important in-depth conversation; top economists from Redfin and AirDNA; and luxury real estate legends Joyce Rey and Jade Mills, among many others.

In the afternoon, targeted breakout sessions for Agents and Brokers are followed by breakouts on Tech and Data and Luxury real estate, all concluding with evening networking and games.

Today’s Connect Now kicks off at 11 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. PT with a talk from Brad Inman himself.

Below, read an excerpt from Brad’s planned talk. And then, if you haven’t already, secure your spot to join us. The entire day’s worth of content, including industry-best networking events, is just $49 for Inman Select subscribers. Buy your ticket now.

Thank you to our sponsors Apartments.com, BirdEye, BoomTown, CINC, Clearwater Benefits, Constellation1, Knock, REAL Marketing, and SkySlope.

Below is an excerpt from: Look Up Or You’ll Miss the Opportunity

By Brad Inman

Greetings, greetings, greetings. This is Brad Inman, the publisher of Inman, and I’m so happy to be here with you today.

We have some really outstanding guest speakers and panelists at today’s event to probe this existential question: What is your job?

I want to go back to the beginning of the summer. In fact, I’ve got my fallwear on to get ready for fall and cooler weather.

At the beginning of this summer, my challenge to the industry was to keep your head down, dig in, be present, be there for your customers, and do it with integrity.

My God, I never imagined how well you stood up to that challenge without me even challenging you because you were deemed an essential service. That sounded like a political term, but in reality you delivered the goods on what it meant to deliver essential services by keeping your head down.

This fall I have a different message. I’m going to ask you to — yes, to continue to do your job with integrity, and to be there for your customers — but also I want you to hold your head high.

I want you to hold your head high because you should be proud to be a real estate agent out there serving people and also hold your head high and look up because you might see opportunities.

I have three stories to make my point…

===

To hear Brad’s three stories — including the secret of a 700-year old redwood tree — join us today at September’s Connect Now.