Watch Byron Lazine and Nicole White give a real estate agent’s perspective on industry-related topics. This week, they’ll discuss buyer’s agent behavior that needs to stop, the importance of high-speed internet and a new design trend that’s popping up.

Byron Lazine and Nicole White are two agents in Connecticut who give us their thoughts on the week’s news every Friday in “The Real Word,” a weekly video column on Inman.

In a recent Inman article, Michelle Shelton outlined seven behaviors that buyer’s agents should avoid at all costs. This includes things like asking listing agents to justify their price and writing love letters to the seller. It also listed other counterproductive habits like being pushy, shuffling papers, lying, texting and being one-sided.

In this week’s episode of “The Real Word,” Byron and Nicole went through the list, stating if they agree with each point or not, while analyzing those behaviors and offering their own take on how to handle things correctly.

“Having relationships with the other agents is really key in getting deals done,” Byron said. “You should’ve been building those relationships long before you presented an offer if you’re actually committed and a full-time agent in your market.”

More this week: Broadband speeds and cell phone service is impacting property values, according to a recent article by Realtor Magazine. Byron and Nicole asked the question: Is this a priority for your buyers?

Is cluttercore a new design trend? According to Realtor Magazine, this design trend — which involves giving a home a “lived-in” feel with knickknacks, books and what not — is “sweeping social media” and making homestagers cringe.

