The fourth quarter is no time to relax and wind down. By following these tips, your team will build the habits they need to achieve their goals and end the year on a high note.

Given how competitive the real estate industry is — now topped with the added complexity of navigating life and work during the coronavirus pandemic — it can sometimes be difficult to keep your momentum going.

Although many agents wind down after entering the fourth quarter, it’s crucial to stay focused and close out the year stronger than ever. If you want your team to end 2020 on a high note, here are three essential tips to follow.

1. Continue to connect with clients

Focus on connecting with your clients on a daily basis. We’re stepping into holiday season, which is a very fitting time to check in, reconnect and send some much-needed cheer along the way.

Set a goal to reach out to a specific number of clients on a weekly basis. The more people you connect with, the more opportunities you’ll get to further your business, receive referrals and maintain your network.

Whether you call your clients on the phone, send small tokens of appreciation or even a holiday card or gift, these thoughtful gestures will keep your name top-of-mind with your network well into 2021. It seems simple, but everyone loves getting a call, even if it’s just to hear the words “happy holidays.” This act alone increases loyalty and strengthens the relationship between clients and your organization.

2. Spend time reviewing and reorganizing

The last quarter of the year is a great time to review your internal systems, audit what has worked best this year and restructure your process if necessary. An efficient system can help you better connect with your clients, close more deals and reach your year-end goals.

It’s important to be committed to your system and ensure all members of your team fully understand their role in it. There is no better way to grow your business and strengthen your team than by learning from the year’s trials and tribulations.

3. Set Q4 incentives

One of the most productive ways to motivate your team to successfully close more deals in the fourth quarter is to establish incentives. Make sure to set goals that relate specifically to your local winter market.

Find unique ways to encourage each other to close out this year stronger than ever before. Perhaps offer higher commissions or enticing rewards — such as a gift card to a top-notch restaurant or a spa day at a local resort — to motivate your team and celebrate their success.

Make fun weekly check-ins to track how close each member is to reaching their goals. By noting all the referrals, leads, deals and more, the entire team will be able to recognize their progress, which will inspire them to keep forging ahead.

Not to mention, by tracking progress, you will be able to boost efforts when necessary and also ease up to celebrate once the goal has been reached. Celebrating the team’s achievements is a perfect way to close out the year!

By following these tips, your team will build the habits they need to achieve of their goals and end the year on a strong note. By staying focused in the last quarter, the team will reap the benefits of their hard work and determination into the new year.

David Parnes is a director at The Agency in Los Angeles. Connect with him on Instagram. James Harris is a director at The Agency in Los Angeles. Connect with him on Instagram.