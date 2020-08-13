There are many ways to coach a team to success, even in this fast-paced environment that constantly demands new skills. But really good coaching boils down to these three factors.

In today’s virtual, work-from-home environment, agents are seeking training and coaching in entirely new ways. In August, we’re laser-focused on what defines good coaching today and how to get the most out of it.

Coaching is one of the key components of managing a successful real estate team. With the fast-paced industry changes and the constant need for new skills, it’s essential that you help your team learn and grow on a regular basis.

A good coach inspires employees to make new discoveries and challenges them to push their limits. According to McKinsey & Company, a strategic management and consulting firm, when employees find greater intrinsic motivation, they are 32 percent more committed to their jobs and 46 percent more satisfied.

With that in mind, here are three ways to coach your team members and help them achieve greater productivity, engagement and success.

1. Communication is key

A team’s potential is maximized when there’s constant communication. It’s important to foster an open, honest dialogue to motivate members and allow for full transparency. A crucial part of the business is having a clear understanding of the programs and systems used as well as each individual’s role.

One way we make sure this happens is by having multiple check-in calls throughout the day to discuss everything we’re all working on and to help coach our team through any task if needed. Highly effective communication not only helps us to complete projects in a more efficient manner, but it also allows for professional growth on all levels.

In our daily team conversations, everyone is encouraged to bring new ideas to the table. Having a constant open dialogue helps employees express any concerns or questions, and also find innovative ways to master their assignment. It’s important to have intellectual curiosity — and taking a vested interest makes each member proud of their input, feel valued and flourish.

2. Create an encouraging environment

We encourage and support each other to learn and grow. Feedback shouldn’t just come from the manager. It’s important to strive toward building a culture where feedback from all is the norm.

The team should be encouraged to provide feedback to each other and even to their seniors or managers. This kind of business environment creates an ongoing dialogue that gives everyone a voice.

It’s also crucial to motivate each team member. We motivate each other to consistently do better and be better. We urge everyone to take advantage of the range of available classes and training that The Agency provides, and not to mention, the specialized courses offered through the MLS and other industry platforms.

We encourage all of our team members to be responsible and resourceful, and to really educate themselves when it comes to their specific duties. Good leaders actively motivate, inspire and search for solutions to push their teams toward success.

Let your team members know they can come to you with questions or concerns. You’re there to help them — and they should feel comfortable asking for advice and assistance on any task.

3. Provide honest feedback

Coaching involves a healthy balance of both praise and criticism. If your conversations with your team members are mainly focused on what isn’t working and what change needs to happen, this kind of coaching is not only demotivating — but also demoralizing.

When coaching a member of your team, be sure to recognize the tasks they’re doing very well. This can serve as a springboard for the areas that can be improved upon. Before a meeting, make a list of specific initiatives that are going well, and let your employees know that you recognize and appreciate their contribution to the team.

Within our team, we always recognize each other’s successes, and as a company, we celebrate each colleague’s wins in our global Agency meetings held on Zoom each week. It’s important to create space for each team member to feel responsible for and create their own success.

At the end of the day, your team needs to move in the same direction, and sometimes you need to coach individuals to get them there. Sitting down with employees helps create a personal connection. It also gives them a path to further their careers while achieving goals that’ll contribute to the success of the team and the organization as a whole.

David Parnes is a director at The Agency in Los Angeles. Connect with him on Instagram. James Harris is a director at The Agency in Los Angeles. Connect with him on Instagram.