Well, it’s been seven months but the coronavirus pandemic is still raging. Overall, the U.S. continues to have a patchwork of isolation rules, some schools are still doing remote learning and the economy is struggling. And of course, most shockingly of all, more than 200,000 Americans have died.

As it turns out, real estate in many parts of the country has turned into a rare bright spot amid all this tragedy and chaos, with many agents reporting unusually high levels of activity in recent months. That said, local conditions vary by locale, and we here at Inman want to know how you are faring as the pandemic wears on.

The survey questions below try to get at the main themes of what’s happening right now, but let us know in the comments if there’s anything else we should know.

Email Jim Dalrymple II