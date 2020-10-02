Even though events are held virtually now, they still offer tremendous value — and a chance to connect with some of the best real estate experts in the world. Here are a few noteworthy digital happenings.

Events are an invaluable way to come together with other real estate agents, investors and advisers, and learn from one another. They’re facilitated for education and networking for all attendees, which is why I always advise both real estate newcomers and experienced agents alike to invest in the experience of attending a real estate event. They have certainly helped me in my career.

Of course, this year, things look a little different because of social distancing guidelines. But I would argue that, during this time, it’s even more important than ever to stay connected and up to date with the latest real estate tips for navigating the markets in a post-pandemic world.

Even though these events are held virtually now, they still offer tremendous value — and a chance to meet and connect with real estate professionals and experts from around the world. Here are a few noteworthy online happenings.

1. Inman Connect Now

Every year, Inman hosts two in-depth, in-person events. In light of recent events, Inman Connect has gone virtual, and it’s called “Connect Now.” The single-day digital events will be hosted on Oct. 20, Nov. 12 and Dec. 17. This month’s event will be about planning and preparing for 2021.

Connect Now’s general sessions will cover recent world events and everything real estate professionals need to know about working with buyers in different markets in today’s social and political climate. There will also be thematic breakout sessions and plenty of networking opportunities.

2. NAR Conference

The National Association of Realtors puts on an esteemed conference and expo every year, which will go virtual this November. Throughout the year, NAR offers educational resources to support real estate professionals nationwide. This event is a culmination of that expertise and those connections.

The annual conference covers everything a real estate professional needs to learn to succeed in the current markets, featuring the most influential and successful voices in real estate in the speaker lineup.

Case in point: last year, professional tennis player and real estate mogul Billie Jean King was a speaker. These voices are also featured in the event’s expo where successful real estate professionals share tips and lessons from their own experiences.

3. REITworld: 2020 Annual Conference

For those interested in real estate investing specifically, Nareit puts on a value-packed annual conference where attendees can hear from today’s top real estate investors about their experiences and best practices. This year, the conference, REITworld 2020, will be virtual and held Nov. 17-19.

The three-day virtual event will revolve around identifying new investment opportunities, networking for symbiotic business relationships, and learning the latest insights on real estate investing from the experts who study it day in and day out. It will consist of educational sessions, private meetings and networking opportunities.

These virtual events offer the programming and networking necessary to stay connected and up to date in the real estate world in today’s uncertain times.

4. Flip Hacking LIVE

Flip Hacking LIVE, which will take place Oct. 15-17, features content and programming in the strategies and systems required to flip and wholesale houses quickly to generate massive profits.

There are so many incredible success stories from previous attendees using these strategies. One attendee, Arianne, was a newcomer to real estate who proceeded to flip 75 houses in one year. Another was already a sage house flipper who learned the insights she needed to fine-tune her systems, resulting in an additional 23 deals in eight months.

Whether you’re new to house flipping or have been in the market for years, you’ll learn something from this event. This year’s virtual event is called “Flip Hacking LIVE,” and is comprised of three breakthrough days of all-in programming.

You’ll learn how to find off-market properties, double your close ratios, manage your lead flow, maximize profits and hire a team. These must-know strategies are taught by the nation’s top wholesalers and house flippers who are actively doing this business right now.

Flip Hacking LIVE also has a charity, Operation Underground Railroad, behind its mission, which fights against child sex trafficking. Last year, the event raised over $150,000 for this profound mission, and this year will be no different.

There is definitely a lot to choose from. We see this constant innovation when it comes to information building and sharing today. It’s true for every industry, but even more so for real estate. How great is it that all these events are available and accessible to almost everyone?

No matter the problems we’re facing right now, attending useful events like these and putting in time to learn new skills and ways of doing business can be eye-opening. We can reflect better, especially now that we have more time and less distractions to absorb what’s important.

In addition, these events help us stay connected with our professional communities, and develop our knowledge about the latest developments and current best practices. When it comes to the producers of the events listed above, one thing’s for certain — these people have worked harder than ever to bring this all live to us.

Victoria Kennedy is CEO of Atman Real Estate. Connect with her via email.