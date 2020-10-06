Did you know that over 10,000 real estate pros have attended Inman Connect Now virtual events this year? It’s the place for the real estate industry to come together, discuss trends and challenges, and prepare for what’s next. And the October 20th event is shaping up to be our best yet.

Brad Inman & the Esteemed Line-Up

October’s general session is packed with compelling interviews and insightful presentations from a line-up of industry experts that can’t be beat. Brad Inman, Sean Black, CEO of Knock, David Parnes and James Harris, Directors at The Agency, Adena Hefets, Co-Founder and CEO of Divvy Homes, Katie Kossev, Clelia Peters, and many more stellar guests.

See more of the leading line-up.

When You Fail to Plan, You Plan to Fail

Valerie Garcia, VP Learning & Development at Realvolve + Firepoint, will lead this mastermind session at the October event to discuss why most business plans fail, why planning is only half the process, and what to do after you plan to guarantee you’ll reach your goals in 2021 and beyond.

Dig in to the agenda details.

Make Your Plan for 2021

The latter half of October’s agenda includes hands-on, interactive segments.

Create your sales and marketing plan for 2021 with SparkTank Media’s Founder & CEO, Jeff Lobb, and Windermere Abode’s Owner/Designated Broker, Anne Jones.

Determine where to spend your time and money with Real-Life Real Estate Training Founder, Candy Miles-Crocker, and Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices’ Broker/Owner, Tiffany Curry.

Dig into specific marketing challenges and how to navigate them with The Corcoran Group’s SVP, Stephanie Anton, and Corcoran Global Living’s Partner, Matthew Borland.

Don’t Just Take Our Word for It

“These events are fantastic! It’s even more in-depth and I don’t have to take time away from my business or family to attend.”

Heather Scott, Broker, Forest Hill Real Estate Inc Brokerage

Join us two weeks from today for the October event, or better yet, grab the October, November, and December bundle for only $99 (it’s like getting one event for free).

Visit inman.com/connect-now to learn more and register.