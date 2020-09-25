In this exclusive video interview, luxury real estate legends Joyce Rey and Jade Mills share secrets to their success — with a little Hollywood gossip on the side.

In the vaunted world of Beverly Hills, two of the hottest topics are entertainment and real estate, so when someone asks a question about the latter, be ready and be honest.

That’s according to top agents Jade Mills and Joyce Rey of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage in Beverly Hills who spoke at Inman Connect Now on Sept. 15 in a session titled “How To Get To The Top.” If someone wants to increase their average list price, the most important thing they can do is increase their knowledge of the real estate market, according to Mills.

“You need one special listing to propel you into that market. But what has been the most important thing for me is knowledge. When we used to go to dinner parties or charity events, people always want to sit next to the real estate agent because they want information on their neighborhood, on the biggest sale, on what’s happening in Malibu, what’s happening in Los Angeles. You need to know your business, and you need to be more knowledgeable than anyone else,” Mills said.

