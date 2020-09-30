In this exclusive video interview from September’s Connect Now, RE/MAX’s Kendall Bonner and EXIT Realty’s Tami Bonnell discuss why agents must embrace change or face extinction.

Real estate agents and brokers who haven’t embraced new ways to do business and meet consumers could be facing extinction from the real estate industry due to changes brought on by COVID-19, Kendall Bonner, the broker-owner of RE/MAX Capital Realty said during September’s installment of Inman Connect Now.

Bonner, speaking on a panel discussion titled “Tips for Managing Your Business Through Uncertainty,” isn’t a fan of talking about an industrywide pivot because she believes many in the real estate industry have already been doing many of the things that they need to do to serve customers. It’s the ones that didn’t change their business before, and are refusing to change now, that face extinction.

Tami Bonnell, the CEO of EXIT Realty, believes every agent and broker needs to adopt both a high-technology and high-touch approach to doing business in the wake of the pandemic.

“We’re changing some of the ways we go about business,” Bonnell said. “The people that embrace relationships and going high tech — and it’s got to be high tech and touch together, so they are building a really solid relationship and paying attention to what the consumer is looking for — they’ll excel and do extremely well.”

Watch the entire video of this conversation between the two, moderated by Inman editor at large Clelia Peters above.

