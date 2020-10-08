October is Luxury Month on Inman. Inman Handbooks offer deep dives on luxury marketing and agent branding, luxury staging, referrals, and more. We’re thinking about what luxury means now, examining how the pandemic is reshaping the needs of luxury buyers, and talking to top luxury agents, all month long.

Davina Potratz, who appeared in three seasons of Netflix’s “Selling Sunset,” is leaving her role as an agent at the Oppenheim Group.

As Potratz revealed to People magazine, the agent will be leaving the Los Angeles luxury brokerage run by Jason Oppenheim and moving to Douglas Elliman in Beverly Hills. In her new role, she will be focusing on new development sales and marketing.

“I’m really excited to be a part of Douglas Elliman and their very sophisticated and global new development division,” she said.

The show, which follows a group of female agents from the Oppenheim Group in their professional and personal relationships, has been drawing a strong fan base for its focus on luxury LA listings and inter-agent drama. While the first two seasons focused exclusively on agents with the Oppenheim Group, Potratz said that she has no plans to leave the show as she switches brokerages.

“We all know each other so well,” she said of her colleagues at the Oppenheim Group. “So I think they’ll be excited and supportive. It’s not that I wanted to leave, but I had a great opportunity. It was a purely business decision.”

No official announcement about the change in brokerages has yet appeared on Potratz’s Instagram account. Oppenheim said he wishes her the best in her move and hopes they will still get a chance to work together later.

“Davina has always been a tremendous asset and a valued agent at the Oppenheim Group, and she is also a friend whose career decisions I very much respect and support,” Oppenheim said in a press statement. “I will always want the best for Davina, and I hope that we continue to work together in the future.”

Netflix has not yet announced if a fourth season of “Selling Sunset” is in the works.

