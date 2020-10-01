October is Luxury Month on Inman. Inman Handbooks offer deep dives on luxury marketing and agent branding, luxury staging, referrals, and more. We’re thinking about what luxury means now, examining how the pandemic is reshaping the needs of luxury buyers, and talking to top luxury agents, all month long.

In the thick of trying to earn his team the title of NBA champions in Florida, Lakers star LeBron James has still found time to close a deal on a $36.75 Los Angeles mansion.

Located in the Beverly Hills Post Office neighborhood, the estate spans 2.5 acres and has a storied Hollywood history. Sold to James by the estate of the late “The Young And The Restless” star Lee Phillip Bell, the sprawling Mediterranean-style mansion was built in the 1930s by actor Charles Boyer and later sold to iconic director Howard Hughes.

Katharine Hepburn was one of the many starlets who leased it from Hughes during Hollywood’s Golden Age. In keeping with the star-studded and over-the-top theme, the estate comes with the 9,100-square-foot main home, two guesthouses, a pool and a pool house, a screening house and palm-lined motor court that leads onto one of the longest driveways in Los Angeles.

In the thick of NBA playoffs, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James recently closed the deal on a $36.75 million LA mansion. Located in the Beverly Hills Post Office neighborhood, the estate spans 2.5 acres and has a storied Hollywood history. Sold to James by the estate of the late "The Young And The Restless" star Lee Phillip Bell, the sprawling Mediterranean-style mansion was built in the 1930s by actor Charles Boyer and later sold to iconic director Howard Hughes. The estate comes with the 9,100-square-foot main home, two guesthouses, a pool and a pool house, a screening house and palm-lined motorcourt that leads onto one of the longest driveways in Los Angeles. Skylights bring in natural light while large windows provide sprawling views of the city, the grounds and a courtyard with the fountain. After buying the home in 1986, Bell lived in it until his death — it first hit the market for $39 million for the first time in more than three decades in April. According to the Real Deal, James had been in contract to buy the property since July. Hilton & Hyland's Richard Hilton and Jeff Hyland had the listing.

An indoor-outdoor living room leads straight onto the sprawling and landscaped outdoor grounds. Skylights bring in natural light while large windows provide sprawling views of the city, the grounds and a courtyard with the fountain.

After buying the home in 1986, Bell lived in it until his death — it hit the market for $39 million for the first time in more than three decades in April, according to the Real Deal. James had been in contract to buy the property since July. Hilton & Hyland’s Richard Hilton and Jeff Hyland had the listing.

James, who joined the Cleveland Cavaliers and the NBA in 2003, is considered one of the greatest basketball players of all time. Playing for several teams over 17 years, he has won the NBA championship three times and is a four-time MVP and 16-time All-Star player. He has been with the Lakers since 2018.

Email Veronika Bondarenko