It’s not a swanky condo in the Meatpacking District like Samantha Jones owns in Sex and the City, but Kim Cattrall’s East Hampton beach house is luxe in its own right. Cattrall, who played the legendary character in the HBO hit series, listed her waterfront property for $3.25 million.

The house, which Cattrall bought just as the show premiered in 1998 for $420,000, sits at 11,300 square feet and overlooks East Hampton’s Gardiners Bay.

The property, which has floor-to-ceiling windows and an L-shaped living area that takes full advantage of the water views, has been Cattrall’s beach escape for more than two decades.

“She did everything to this property,” Rebekah Baker of Sotheby’s International Realty’s East Hampton Brokerage told Realtor.com. “It is perfectly curated by her with beautiful gardens with tall grasses and bluestone walkways leading up to a home that has dimension and nooks to relax in, and yet it is open to the impressive water views.”

Other features include a wood-burning fireplace, a screening room with a projector and a separate building that functions as a studio. At two bedrooms and two-and-a-half bathrooms, it is a small but stylish beachside home.

The property has appreciated in value significantly since the 1990s and could prove to be a hot commodity as the coronavirus pandemic has exploded the Hamptons market and pushed affluent New Yorkers to relocate there outside of the usual summer season.

“Kim has owned it for a while, and it is time for her to turn the page and simplify a bit,” Baker said. “She has her mom out West, and I think she wants to be closer to her.”

Cattrall, who was born in the UK but grew up in Canada, remains best known for her legendary role as the sex-crazy Samantha. After the show ended in 2004, Jones starred in two spin-off Sex and the City movies, wrote books and appeared in various stage productions and movies. A new show starring Cattrall, Filthy Rich, debuted on Fox earlier this year.

