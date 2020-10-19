The brand will aim “to be a new benchmark for how luxury real estate is represented, marketed, advertised and sold.”

After six years in operation, independent franchise NextHome has launched a luxury brand called “The Casan Collection.”

The new brand will aim “to be a new benchmark for how luxury real estate is represented, marketed, advertised and sold,” NextHome James Dwiggins told Inman in an email. The brand’s exclusive advertising suite will be specific to properties in the top 10 percent of a local market, and equal to or above $500,000, as designated by the Institute for Luxury Home Marketing.

The Casan Collection will provide completely new and targeted marketing for luxury properties as created by design firm Pentagram, which also helped shape the NextHome brand. NextHome agents who want to represent properties from the luxury division must be certified through the Institute of Luxury Home Marketing as well as NextHome internal training programs.

“The Institute’s intensive, two-day training program teaches real estate professionals how to work with the affluent and how to anticipate their ever-changing needs, especially in this market,” Diane Hartley, president of The Institute of Luxury Home Marketing, said in a statement. “Agents armed with this training and access to the beautiful branding of The Casan Collection will most certainly stand out in their markets.”

Agents will also be required to follow a minimum of marketing and advertising initiatives on Casan Collection properties, including presenting client materials in bound soft touch books, fully staging vacant homes, ordering LUXVT advertising packages for national and international advertising (which includes features in top-tier media outlets, as well as video tours, social media marketing and more) and creating digital storybooks for all homes through Studeo, the interactive storytelling platform.

“Through extensive research, we know luxury clients are looking for something exclusive, unique and different than what is currently offered today,” Dwiggins said. “Most real estate companies simply take the same brand identity they use on every other home they sell, and simply alter the colors or add ‘luxury division,’ and define the resulting product as their luxury real estate experience … Nothing about that mindset presents high-end marketing, international advertising, or has the best agents representing the sale of an affluent client’s home.”

“Casan delivers a completely different sign, property marketing package, listing presentation, hardcover presentation book, new listing and buyer presentations, stationary, international advertising and so much more,” Dwiggins added. “Everything about it is elevated in nature and is strictly adhered to and enforced through corporate oversight.”

The NextHome franchise has over 450 offices and over 4,000 members across 47 states. It closes over 28,000 transactions annually worth over $7 billion in volume.

