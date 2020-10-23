Everything in real estate is happening with rapid speed today. That’s why you can’t waste time with another boring presentation that does nothing to build trust. Here’s what you can do instead to win the listing.

In today’s fast-paced environment — with artificial intelligence (AI) and all the information that’s available to sellers — the last thing they want is a long, drawn-out and boring presentation filled with stats and charts.

They are definitely not looking for a friend, either. So, with that in mind, let’s explore what you, the agent, can do to win that listing in this market.

The presentation

When going into the listing presentation, here are a few thing to keep in mind.

The tour

Upon arrival, after the meet and greet, don’t sit at the table and have small talk. Ask for a tour right from the front door. Here are a few tips to consider.

After the tour is complete, sit down with the sellers. Now, it’s time for you to take them on the journey to success — and how you do that makes a difference. In almost every case, it comes down to answering these four client questions:

With that said, you have to be prepared to answer those questions — and answer them well. Here are a few ways you need to respond to those concerns and questions.

Reaching an agreement about value

When it comes to reaching an agreement about what their home is worth, prepare three lists — homes sold on their street, homes sold in their neighborhood and homes listed in their neighborhood (show them what their competition is on the market).

Do not ask what they think their home is worth as sellers. Do these things instead:

If you accurately and efficiently address their questions and concerns, and lead them on this journey, you won’t need to close on them. They will ask you to list their home.

Faisal Susiwala is a broker at RE/ MAX Twin City Faisal Susiwala Realty in Ontario, Canada. Connect with him on Instagram or Facebook.