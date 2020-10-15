Taking the time to reflect and plan for the future? Now’s the right moment to start incorporating these three basic practices in your day-to-day business.

Real estate entrepreneurs and agents will be facing a different business landscape in coming years — one shaped by the COVID-19 pandemic and an unprecedented adoption of digital technologies.

These eight or so months have been tough, but they’ve made us stronger than ever. That’s why now is the perfect time to reflect and create a plan that will future-proof your business this fall and winter. When doing so, remember these three basic best practices.

1. Get comfortable with technology

Just because you know how to present in person doesn’t mean you know how to do it online. Those are two very different formats that need to be categorized differently.

When you’re in a room full of people, you can understand a lot from their body language. You can see when people are getting restless, distracted and confused. Now, everyone is a tiny square on a screen, and when you’re focused on sharing your screen and presenting, you’re not watching the little squares anymore.

If you’re going to use Zoom or another conferencing platform, seek higher wisdom from YouTube, like this replay of a livestream, and pay attention to these best practices to ensure you can pinpoint where someone may be confused, distracted or restless.

No matter how many times you’ve done it before, always do test runs of your presentation before any call. Practice and record these run-throughs. Watch the practices leading up to the big day, so you’re able to understand what your expected standards are and how you can improve different aspect of your presentation.

2. Be there for your community

At the beginning of the pandemic, we were scared to drop off packages and open mail because we thought we would contract and spread the virus.

While most people still want to keep their bubbles small, you can still show up for them by dropping off small gifts at their doorsteps to let them know you’re thinking of them.

One of our KBCC clients had her seamstress sew up masks for her clients. She created a tag attached to these masks that said: “Stay home, stay safe.” On the back of the tag, it said: “Because you are important to me.”

Even in the fall and winter months, your clients are going to still need pick-me-ups as they continue their lives through the pandemic. What better way to show you care for them than with handmade gifts that you know will keep them safe?

This isn’t about hiding our heads in the sand. It’s about reaching out to your database and customers, and creating a flow of open communication — with simple gestures like gifts on porches — to show you’re thinking of and care about them.

3. Change your mindset

Changing your mindset is the last best practice you’ll need to adopt in order to pivot your business and future-proof it. Of course, to be able to do that, you have to believe in your ability to change and that doing so will help you pave a brighter future for yourself and your business.

There are a few different ways people approach the idea of change, but one way we can look at this is through the lens of growth versus fixed mentality.

People who have a “growth” mindset usually believe that they can grow, pivot and change through practicing, trying and learning new skills and adopting new areas of expertise. They believe they can stretch and further develop themselves to achieve success.

On the other hand, those with a “fixed” mindset believe that their abilities and skills are fixed — meaning, they view their skillset as something unchanging they’re born with. They only want to do what they feel they’re already good at and take pride in natural talents.

So, you can see how trying something new can be overwhelming and uncomfortable for someone with a fixed mindset. However, a person with a growth mindset might enjoy the learning process, and adapting to this new and unprecedented situation. That’s how they thrive.

In short, remember these three basic best practices as you navigate yourself and your business through the now as well as the future. If you follow these tips, you’ll find yourself prospering within the coming months.

Kathleen Black is the CEO of Kathleen Black Coaching and Consulting in Oshawa, Ontario, Canada. Connect with her on Instagram at @kathleenblackcoaching or through her website ItTakesa.Team.