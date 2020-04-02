In this new era of real estate, agents have to step up to the plate and leverage the right technology and tools to seal the deal. Here’s how to keep it professional while working remotely.



In challenging times, it’s a smart idea to revisit the fundamentals of good business. This April, go Back to Basics with Inman.

Times are changing, and as real estate agents, we have to adapt. This begs the question — what is the best way to secure listings while working remotely? Enter the virtual listing presentation. With the right technology and tools, you can create professional listing presentations that seal the deal. Here’s how.

First, get familiar with the tech

Using the right tools and technology is just as important as doing your homework on the listing. There are several platforms that fit the bill.

Zoom for virtual meetings

Zoom is the leader in modern enterprise video communications. It offers an easy, reliable cloud platform for video and audio conferencing, chat, webinars and more. Among Zoom’s clients are big-name companies like 20th Century Fox, Uber and NASDAQ, as well as small businesses and real estate agents like you and me.

In fact, it’s so easy to use that Greg Martin, Senior Manager of NASDAQ said, “I never get asked about how to use Zoom — people just get accounts, and I never hear from them again. All I see is the usage on the dashboard go up continuously.”

You can use this tool for video conferencing with homeowners or even preparing the listing presentation with your team. It’s a great way to connect with minimal effort or interruption.

MoxiPresent for flawless presentations

MoxiPresent is what savvy agents use to drive business by creating stellar listing presentations in a snap. There’s a reason MoxiPresent is known as an industry-leading real estate comparative market analysis (CMA) builder. Personally, it’s one of my favorites — and so easy-to-use, too! I can’t recommend it enough.

But don’t just take my word for it. Here are a few reasons why MoxiPresent is so helpful, according to reviews by agents who use it. One user raved, “I love using MoxiPresent to create a buyer tour to send the buyers before we go on showings. It’s great that once you plug in the MLS numbers, all the important info auto-populates.”

Another reviewer said, “Agents are very happy with how impressive Moxi Presentations are to their clients. The web view of the presentation provides an interactive experience that they can send to their client via email to view on their own, as well as walk through in person during a listing appointment.”

From my perspective, it not only helps my agents create solid CMAs, but also fantastic open house presentations, listing presentations, neighborhood tours and more. The best part? They have pre-made templates as well as a simple page-builder, so you can customize and create engaging presentations to suit your needs. Check out some of the MoxiPresent templates here.

MagicPlan for 3D models and virtual tours

Now is the time to go the extra mile. You will need to convince homeowners that you bring more to the table than the average agent, especially when it comes to the virtual environment.

One way to do this is to show homeowners the cutting-edge tools you’ll use to enhance their listing and how they elevate the buyer experience virtually. Apps like MagicPlan can help you do just that.

One of its coolest features? The app lets you create floor plans by scanning a room in 30 seconds! You can also draw plans with your fingertip or import existing floor plans with ease. This would be a great asset to familiarize yourself with when looking to sell a new build or existing space to buyers in a virtual environment.

Honorable mentions for agents on a budget

Get motivated for your virtual listing presentation by taking advantage of freebies like these from Tom Ferry. There are even dialogues to help you master the conversation while presenting, among other great pointers.

And if you want to augment all of the above, take a look at these five essential real estate marketing tools for the modern agent. From image editing, to digital scanning, to MagicPlan for virtual floor plans, these tools can really enhance your listing presentation in a pinch.

Don’t forget to focus on the details

So now you have the tools — but you’re not sure where to begin. Take a page out of Joseph Cilic’s book and follow his five steps to a successful virtual listing presentation. It has great tips on the virtual listing presentation process that you can implement right away.

One of the easiest takeaways is relying on modular presentations. He writes, “Since it may not always be possible to visit a property before making your presentation, look at similar homes you’ve listed in the past. My team and I maintain a number of previous presentations that we can use to help prospective clients visualize how their homes can be marketed.

Do your due diligence and learn everything you can about the home — its architecture, its history, its neighborhood — but at the end of the day, it’s your past experience with similar properties that will help win you the listing.”

Whether you’re an up-and-coming broker or a seasoned pro, Cilic’s article is a concise framework for all agents to consider. He stresses the importance of mining your client’s knowledge, providing digital and physical resources (ahem, MoxiPresent) and making the presentation a two-way conversation (ahem, Zoom).

He also talks about alleviating uncertainty with clear next steps, like a launch strategy on how you’ll capture buyers in the current climate — i.e., virtual 3D tours (ahem, MagicPlan) and high-quality digital assets (ahem, again, MoxiPresent).

Get the picture? This new era of real estate is going to be shaped by how we, as agents, step up to the plate and finally leverage the tools and tech we should have been using all along.

What tools or tech are you using to stay focused while working remote? Do you have a go-to platform you use for virtual listing presentations? Let’s discuss in the comments.

Troy Palmquist is the founder and broker of The Address in Southern California. Follow him on Facebook, or connect with him on LinkedIn.