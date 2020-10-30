Watch Byron Lazine and Nicole White give a real estate agent’s perspective on industry-related topics. This week, they’ll discuss a buyer who purchased a home with a robot, odd seller contingencies, and a ski-in, ski-out VRBO cabin.

In this week’s episode, Byron and Nicole tackle one of the biggest rackets they’ve discussed on the show, and it has to do with an article published by the New York Post. The article talked about how a New York-based buyer decided to buy a $1.15 million apartment from a chatbot.

It also claimed that Luke — a real estate AI — has 1,000 signed leases under his belt, but this was his first sale. The draw to the buyer? Having questions answered immediately in real time.

The question that agents should think about, as Byron said, is this: “Are you a door-opener? Or are you the knowledge broker that’s providing a great experience to the buyer — who is there not to meet agents, not to make sure agents get a commission — who is there to buy a home?”

More this week: Byron and Nicole chat through some of the oddest contingencies sellers are requesting, according to an article by Realtor Magazine.

Marketeer of the week

The spotlight this week goes to VRBO. The vacation rental marketplace is attracting attention with private mountain access and a three-night stay at this cabin, which comes with its very own private ski mountain.

Want to nominate a “marketeer of the week”? Drop your thoughts in the comments section below, or shoot us an email.