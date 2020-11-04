PR is a vital component of achieving success in today’s cutthroat market. Here’s how to push your business forward and reach the right clients by being strategic and working with PR pros.

In a hot market, public relations is the name of the game. When competition is fierce, a stellar public relations (PR) strategy can make your brand stand out from the crowd and help your business become a front runner in the field.

What is PR? It’s the communication process that builds a relationship between the public and a brand. In real estate and any other industry, it provides value to your brand. The key to great PR? It has to be strategic. The occasional press release just isn’t going to do you any good. Consistency is a must.

A top-notch PR strategy is critical to promoting your properties and services, not only in a down market, but also in a hot one. In a hot market, there’s simply too much noise. PR differentiates you from your competitors and keeps you top-of-mind. Plus, it builds credibility and boosts exposure. Here are five tips on how to differentiate yourself in a hot market:

1. Craft the right messaging

This will define your brand and give you a unique voice. Your messaging needs to align with your team’s goals and objectives. It drives the narrative and should be included in all of your communications.

If you want to be known as the top luxury agent in your market, talk up your highest sales in the most sought-after neighborhoods. Use eloquent language such as “upscale appointments” and “stately entryway.”

2. Identify and deliver an intriguing story

For example, publicize a celebrity connection to the home, past or present. Did Elizabeth Taylor spend time at the home in the late 1940s because her fiancé’s parents owned it? Have hundreds of music icons visited the listed estate owned by today’s top entertainment manager? Highlight the unique features of a home, a record-breaking sale, the historic value of an estate and more.

If you’re pitching a listing, find the right media outlet, and offer an exclusive. When pitching a sale, make sure the property has officially closed before distributing a press release, and always have the necessary approvals from the client.

Become an expert source for trend stories, and use your specialization area as your advantage. For instance, are you well-versed in smart home technology? Bring that knowledge to the table.

3. Use professional images and videos

A picture or video is worth a thousand words. Be sure to focus on quality — an unbecoming visual can destroy a pitch. It’s essential to have high-resolution images to share with media, as that’s often a determining factor of whether or not they will cover your news.

4. Participate in charity and professional events

From galas to toy drives, charity events are a fantastic way for you to give back to your community, as well as get to know potential buyers and sellers in the area. Show that you care, and prospective clients are much more likely to want to work with you.

Serve as an expert speaker on real estate, whether at virtual or in-person events. Get to know the participants, promote your business, and build relationships.

5. Create a dominant online presence

Repackage your secured media coverage on your website, social media and more. The media appreciates it when things are shared! This also makes it easy for potential clients to find your media coverage.

Today, so much more is required to be a successful agent or broker than in the past. When the market is hot, it means working that much harder to stand out and get the business you deserve.

Durée Ross is the president and CEO of Durée & Company in Fort Lauderdale, Florida and Aspen, Colorado. Connect with her on Instagram or LinkedIn.