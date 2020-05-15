From in-kind and financial contributions to your community to moral and career support to your team, now’s the time that should be defined by giving. Here’s how to lend a helping hand.

There’s nothing more rewarding than being in a position to give back right now — personally, professionally and for your team. For some of us, the ways in which we normally give back are restricted due to the health and safety rules that we have to abide by.

This situation is forcing us all to think outside of the box when it comes to giving back. There’s still a host of options to consider, with varying financial and time commitments. No matter how big or small the gesture is, all support is needed and well-received. Below are three ways in which my team and I are giving back.

Support a great cause

While our normal charitable endeavors are stymied as we stay at home, we are lending our support to ‪The Agency’s longtime charity partner, Giveback Homes. Normally, we work with Giveback Homes to raise funds and build homes for families in need. Right now, they’ve shifted focus and are channeling much-needed funds to those who are in dire need of help.

When looking for a cause to support, be sure to check in with the group you usually work with, and see what you can do. Like Giveback Homes, many have broadened their horizons and shifted their focus.

In doing so, new opportunities to help from the safety of home have risen. If providing in-kind support is not possible, financial contributions are an option. Every dollar counts.

‪Spread positivity‬

My team and I have always been great proponents of living a positive lifestyle and spreading positive energy to all. During this time, we are making the most of our social media channels and video conferencing to share positive thoughts, stay connected, have productive conversations and lift spirits.

I’m also using my social media channels — Instagram and YouTube — to share messages of positivity. Moreover, I’ve been conducting weekly webinars on Instagram and Zoom titled, “How to Navigate Through The Storm.”

In those sessions, we discuss and address concerns we’re facing as well as how we can overcome them. These webinars can also be found on my YouTube channel. (You can subscribe and see all of my webinars there as well.) It’s important to remember that these are challenging times, and you never know when a positive word will make all the difference.

‪Be a good leader ‬

‪If you are the leader of a real estate team, you have a lot of responsibilities in normal times. As this uncertain situation unfolds, your role and duties will be amplified, and you will have to make good leadership a top priority.

Your team will look to you for guidance, clarity and a path forward for the future. In doing so, make sure that you are open and honest with your team. These are difficult times, but honesty is always the best policy.‬Santiago Arana is a managing partner at The Agency, in Los Angeles. Connect with him on Instagram.

