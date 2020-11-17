A young TikTok user is drawing a following for his ruthless takedowns of multimillion dollar Zillow listings.

Unlike agents who use the new social platform to engage with young homebuyers, @cyberexboyfriend is rapidly gaining a following by mocking mansions listed on Zillow in a series he calls “Roasting McMansions.”

“Who the f*** has a three-car garage?” he asks in his most popular video, which gathered over 70,000 likes and 1,000 comments. “You really have three depreciating assets, my dude?”

@cyberexboyfriend, the name the unidentified user gave himself on TikTok, goes through the Zillow listing, a $675,000 property in Texas’ Mckinney, while mocking the over-the-top design of a mansion.

“Yes, raised in-platform pieces of room,” @cyberexboyfriend says, reading from the listing. “But what can you put on here, a piano?”

While @cyberexboyfriend has many more videos in which he talks about everything from music to his daily life, his short series “Roasting McMansions” has been getting the most interest and attention.

“If you look to our right. you can see one of the worst architectural features at most McMansionys: the turret,” @cyberexboyfriend says of another $1.7 million mansion. “Why the f*** is there this round cylinder here?”

Mocking so-called McMansions has been a popular internet pastime since at least 2016, when Kate Wagner launched the popular blog, McMansion Hell. But data shows that interest in them has actually increased since the start of the pandemic as affluent buyers seek out more space over style and design.

TikTok, which launched in 2016 as a way to publish short videos, has been popular with teenagers and young adults, with more than 60 percent of its American users between 16 and 24.

“Have you ever wanted to live in a house with the same aesthetics as a Marriott?” @cyberexboyfriend says in another video, referring to a $649,000 mansion in Atlanta. “With a facade that looks like it comes out of the architectural equivalent of a Spirit Halloween store? Then this is the house for you.”

Tech-forward real estate agents have been using the platform to give short tours of homes in a bid to draw in millennial and Generation Z audiences. But as @cyberexboyfriend shows, sometimes roasting McMansions gets more views than praising them. The comments are also leaving little unsaid.

“The second house looks like a SIM mansion that hasn’t finished rendering,” a user named @neckye wrote under one video.

“The placement of the turret is a crime,” writes @dawnoftheswans.

