Watch Byron Lazine and Nicole White give a real estate agent’s perspective on industry-related topics. This week, they’ll discuss how a vaccine might impact the housing market and NAR’s new ethics changes.

With information on vaccines coming out this week, economists weighed in on how it could impact the housing market. A recent Inman article stated, “the news of an effective vaccine — which in turn means a potential light at the end of the COVID-19 tunnel — would obviously be good news for the economy overall.”

“So you would think great news for the economy, it’s got to mean great things for housing,” Byron noted. “More people with jobs, more people being able to move about, earn income — that should translate into more people buying homes, right?”

Though that sounds like common sense, there are a few other factors to consider. Byron and Nicole talked about the future of mortgage rates, changes in homeseller behaviors that might affect the market and the challenge of affordability for buyers.

More in this week’s episode: Byron and Nicole reacted to ethics changes NAR recently put into place in an effort to eliminate discriminatory speech and behavior from the social media pages of Realtors.

Going into effect immediately, NAR’s Code of Ethics will be applied “to all of a Realtor’s activities, not just those related to real estate; prohibit hate and harassing speech against protected classes; prohibit all discrimination, not just willful discrimination, against protected classes; and recommend that ethics violations be considered under membership qualification criteria.”

