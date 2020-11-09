Watch Byron Lazine and Nicole White give a real estate agent’s perspective on industry-related topics. This week, they’ll discuss the company Zillow fears and why a viral video caused Corcoran to drop an agent.

Byron Lazine and Nicole White are two agents in Connecticut who give us their thoughts on the week’s news every Friday in “The Real Word,” a weekly video column on Inman.

In an opinion piece published Nov. 2, Brad Inman shared his thoughts on what Zillow fears — and that’s CoStar. The company, Inman wrote, is “knocking on the door of online residential real estate and could be on the scene by next year.”

CoStar, which owns LoopNet, Lands of America and Apartments.com, is in talks to acquire CoreLogic. Data giant CoreLogic “has 600,000 real estate agents as clients and 17 of the 20 largest MLS organizations,” according to the article.

Although there’s no definitive prediction on what will happen, Byron said that agents can all agree that “a major competitor for Zillow would be healthy in the brokerage community.” He also talked through some possible drawbacks and how the acquisition might change the game considerably.

More this week — a Corcoran agent was filmed trashing Biden signs and using misogynistic language. After the incident was shared on Twitter, the video became viral, and Corcoran announced they were dissociating with the agent.

Byron and Nicole discussed the video and how the agent’s behavior should be a reminder for all. They all shared some advice for agents, brokers and other professionals working during this divisive election week.

Want to nominate a “marketeer of the week”? Drop your thoughts in the comments section below, or shoot us an email.