Watch Byron Lazine and Nicole White give a real estate agent’s perspective on industry-related topics. This week, they’ll discuss NAR’s stance on school rankings, mistakes new agents make and where sellers should put their TV.

Byron Lazine and Nicole White are two agents in Connecticut who give us their thoughts on the week’s news every Friday in “The Real Word,” a weekly video column on Inman.

A recent Inman article reported that the National Association of Realtors (NAR) will “help create more accurate third-party information on school quality beyond test scores.” The trade group, which boasts close to 1.4 million members, believes that having more accurate, objective information will make a difference with issues of housing discrimination.

Byron and Nicole discussed why this is important. “What NAR is saying here is that schools are so much more than just test scores,” Nicole said, adding that there are other factors that come into play and that schools aren’t one-size-fits-all.

More this week: Byron and Nicole also talked through eight big mistakes new agents often make when first starting out in the industry. The list is based on an article penned by Gerard Splendore for Inman.

These mistakes include choosing the wrong firm, losing touch with clients, not mastering the basics of a transaction and more.

Marketeer of the week

The topic this week revolved around TV placement. According to Realtor magazine, “real estate professionals faced with the issue are divided over where in the living room a TV should go — or even whether it belongs there at all.”

Want to nominate a “marketeer of the week”? Drop your thoughts in the comments section below, or shoot us an email.