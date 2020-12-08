Miami’s elite, private Indian Creek Island is heavily guarded and has been home to celebrities including singer Julio Iglesias and model Adriana Lima.

As they prepare for life after the White House, Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner have snatched up a $31.8 million lot of land on Miami’s elite private island, Indian Creek Island, or “Billionaire’s Bunker” as it’s also known, Page Six reported on Monday.

After looking at several properties and lots in Miami and Palm Beach, according to Page Six, it’s believed the couple bought Lot 4 on the island in order to build a bayfront estate. The deal is scheduled to close on December 17.

The lot Trump and Kushner are believed to have purchased on Miami's Indian Creek Island | Realtor.com The lot measures nearly 2 acres and includes 200 feet of private waterfront | Realtor.com The private island is heavily guarded and has been home to many celebrities throughout the years | Realtor.com

Indian Creek Island is a guarded, gated community just northwest of Miami Beach. Forty-one luxury residences on the 300-acre island are guarded by the State of Florida police force, as well as a 24/7 armed marine patrol in the island’s surrounding waters. Amenities on the island include an 18-hole golf course and country club, lush gardens and properties with “resort-style pools.”

The island is located about an hour away from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Club, and is also in close proximity to the $22 million Miami property Kushner’s younger brother, Joshua, recently purchased with supermodel wife Karlie Kloss.

The lot Trump and Kushner purchased is reportedly 1.84 acres with 200 feet of private waterfront. Taxes on the property are $472,764 per year.

A number of other well-known celebrities have been residents of the island in the past, including Spanish singer Julio Iglesias, pro golfer Raymond Floyd, billionaire investor Carl Icahn, model Adriana Lima and Saudi Arabian sheik Mohammed al-Fassi.

“Indian Creek is a magnificent parade of palatial homes exuding extravagance, with panoramic, breathtaking views of Biscayne Bay, the skyline of Downtown Miami, and a premier location of South Florida and the world,” the island’s website reads.

“The Kushners have been looking to purchase property in Florida for quite some time, and will also maintain their home in New York,” a source familiar with the deal told Page Six. With much of the couple’s family and friends having moved to the area, according to the source, their own move comes as no surprise.

For the past four years, Trump and Kushner have lived in D.C.’s elite Kalorama neighborhood with their three children where they have been renting a home from Chilean millionaire Andrónico Luksic at the tune of $15,000 a month. In addition to their new Florida property, the couple will continue to keep their Park Avenue apartment in New York City and their cottage near the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, which is currently undergoing expansion.

Email Lillian Dickerson