Inman is excited to launch the 2021 Inman Community Ambassador Program selection.

The real estate community around the world turns to Inman News first for accurate, innovative and timely information about the industry. Known for its award-winning journalism, cutting-edge technology coverage and forward-thinking events, Inman is the industry’s leading source of professional real estate information.

The Inman Ambassador Program has been an established initiative at Inman and has adopted many changes over the years. With the changes of 2020, we’re developing a new collective of thriving virtual experiences and event activities that focus on leadership within our community in 2021.

APPLY HERE

What is an Inman Ambassador?

Inman Ambassadors are volunteer representatives, advocates, hosts, and evangelists of the Inman community-and work together with Inman’s Global Head of Community, Laura Monroe.

“Inman Ambassadors have played a huge role in growing key industry friendships and partnerships by connecting others within the real estate industry. Our community has grown incredibly this year, I’m excited to expand the program and leadership roles,” added Laura Monroe.

They are real estate industry professionals selected for their insight, commitment, and guidance within the real estate industry; they are individuals committed to raising the bar in real estate through education and events; they are respected among their peers and have a history of innovation, service and professional mindfulness.

What does an Inman Ambassador do?

As a connector: An Inman Ambassador will engage the community and help foster new relationships, sharing the value of Inman and Inman Events.

As an influencer: An Inman Ambassador is a passionate “digital concierge,” who documents Inman events through photos, videos, live blogging, live-tweeting and the use of all available social media channels to provide attendees and non-attendees the inside scoop during and after each event. They represent the brand in a professional, approachable, and friendly way.

As a team player: Inman Ambassadors is a vibrant group of volunteers that are an extension of our internal team, and have fun together attending and hosting virtual and offline events, and live planning and feedback sessions as requested by Inman.

As a mentor: Inman Ambassadors join our team to foster new relationships and take a leading role in mentoring our community members.

As a leader: Inman Ambassadors should be prepared to represent themselves, their company, and Inman in a way that inspires others and energizes the Inman community.

Qualifications of an Inman Ambassador

Loves to build genuine relationships, be a part of a team, shine the light on others, and be part of the conversation

Has a good online presence, and loves getting creative on social media

Are a proven leader, mentor, and an enthusiastic team player

Is a great connector – and a natural at being a great host, and can jump right in and have fun.

Has earned the trust of his/her peers

Has previously attended a minimum of two Inman events

Can commit to volunteering a minimum of 4 hours+ a month and works with the Inman Events Marketing team

Benefits of being an Inman Community Ambassador

Have fun! Be a part of an initiative and passionate team that supports career well being and inspiring connections

Complimentary full-access passes to Inman Connect and many other events

National promotion through press releases, social media posts, and events

Opportunity to become an Inman contributor at the discretion of the editorial team

Access to meet the best in the industry and connect with influential industry leaders

The opportunity to achieve a higher, national profile

Possible speaking opportunities ​at Inman live and digital events

Exclusive leadership opportunities in the Inman Insider Network

APPLY HERE

Note: The Inman Community Ambassador position is a volunteer position and is awarded at the discretion of the Inman Selection Committee.