Byron Lazine and Nicole White are two agents in Connecticut who give us their thoughts on the week’s news every Friday in “The Real Word,” a weekly video column on Inman.

On Dec. 8, Matthew Gardner, the chief economist for Windermere Real Estate, shared his forecast for 2021 — a detailed Inman column that looked at mortgages, home sales, sales prices, new home sales, forbearance and more.

In this episode, Byron and Nicole went over Gardner’s analysis, weighing in with their own predictions and sharing what’s the picture’s been like in their local market.

More this week: overpriced listings — namely, a discussion on how to get sellers to drop the price and finally sell their property. This is based on an Inman article written by Bernice Ross. Is the list of tips and scripts a racket? Not according to Byron and Nicole.

They talked through various topics like testing the market, listing appointment strategies and market shifts. “You will know quickly if you’re priced yourself out of the market,” Nicole commented on why testing the market is not usually a good idea.

Marketeer of the week

This week’s spotlight goes to another Inman piece on questions to ask before making a hire when it comes to professional marketing.

Rachael Hite wrote: “Many agents want to hire dedicated marketing to ‘handle’ their marketing, but in that, they often trade authenticity for generic content. Once this happens, expectations are not met, and the relationship usually sours.”

