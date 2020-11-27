Byron Lazine and Nicole White are two agents in Connecticut who give us their thoughts on the week’s news every Friday in “The Real Word,” a weekly video column on Inman.

This week, Byron and Nicole will talk through a Mansion Global article that put out real estate stats for Connecticut. The article had some numbers that are more than highly suspect — they’re wrong, according to Byron and Nicole. That’s why it’s critical that agents know their numbers and do local market updates — with credible information.

“And when you see something like this, you should be talking about it in your local market,” Byron said.

“You have the data, you also have the feel for the market … It’s our responsibility to make sure when we see something like this, we don’t just run with it either,” he continued.

They’ll also talk through Inman columnist Nicole Solari’s article, “10 simple upgrades that can transform an outdated home,” and decide which tips are rackets (hint: zero).

Marketeer of the week

Byron and Nicole want to know if you’re sending out canned Thanksgiving emails? Should agents be doing that? If you are, why? Please share your thoughts in the comments below.

Want to nominate a “marketeer of the week”? Drop your thoughts in the comments section below, or shoot us an email.