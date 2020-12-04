Byron Lazine and Nicole White are two agents in Connecticut who give us their thoughts on the week’s news every Friday in “The Real Word,” a weekly video column on Inman.

The Southern California-based The Smith Group posted a listing video that the real estate community thought might’ve pushed it too far. The video, which amassed over 44,000 views, shows two rambunctious tots walking down the sidewalk with their parents. The dad pauses in front of a luxury home in Corona del Mar, escaping in a raunchy fantasy of a dream life he could live there.

But what elicited a surprised reaction from Brad Inman and a good amount of scathing responses from viewers who called the video “sexist”? Byron and Nicole discussed their thoughts on the video, while sharing the video’s context (namely, a previously published video by The Smith Group that featured the female version of the skit).

“And that’s why I wouldn’t do it because I think you have now crossed off a number of people that feel the same way as these agents in the comments in your own market,” Byron said.

More this week: Byron and Nicole talked about the things the real estate industry should be grateful for in 2020, following this Realtor Magazine article’s list.

Marketeer of the week

CoStar, which is primed to be Zillow’s direct competitor, acquired Homesnap. How will this change the industry?

Want to nominate a “marketeer of the week”? Drop your thoughts in the comments section below, or shoot us an email.